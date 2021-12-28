UrduPoint.com

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

As many as 166 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging on items of daily use by December 28 in district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 166 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging on items of daily use by December 28 in district Khanewal.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected at 12443 bazaars. They imposed fine Rs 1858500 on the 1852 shopkeepers, said DO Industries Bilal Marth during a briefing given to additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Akthar Mandheera.

He further informed that the price control magistrates sealed six shops. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akhtar directed officers to register FIRs against the shopkeepers involved in earning undue profit.

He warned that the price control magistrate would be held accountable for poor performance. The performance of the magistrates would be monitored strictly. The briefing session was participated by assistant commissioners and many other officers from different departments.

