166 Vehicles Challaned For Wrong Parking In Rawalpindi

166 vehicles challaned for wrong parking in Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP), in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, picked up over 166 vehicles and motorcycles and challenged over the charge of wrong parking in the areas of Rajaza bazaar and Iqbal road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, picked up over 166 vehicles and motorcycles and challenged over the charge of wrong parking in the areas of Rajaza bazaar and Iqbal road.

According to a CTP spokesman, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

On the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf, traffic Wardens and field officers were directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads, spokesman said.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

