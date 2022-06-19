1660 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 5.4 million on 1660 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last one and a half months.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 39,413 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 1660 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fines.

The price control magistrates also sealed 21 shops and detained 28 profiteersbehind bars during the same period, he added.