1665 Vehicles Challaned Over Traffic Violations In Two Days

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have imposed Rs 428,350 fine and challaned 1665 vehicles over violations of various traffic rules in last two days during ongoing special drive carried out in city.

The challans were made over one way violation, use of mobile phone while driving, non usage of helmet and driving motorcycle and vehicles without license.

CTO Jalil Imran said the CTP was conducting raids without any discrimination. He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules while driving so that traffic discipline be maintained on roads and lives and properties of citizens could be saved.

Meanwhile, the CTP has set up traffic education camp in connection with spring festival to sensitize the students and other people about road safety and traffic rules.

The detailed information was provided to citizens about new driving license procedure.

The pamphlets and brochures regarding traffic signals and other safety information were distributed among the citizens.

