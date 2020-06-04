1667 new cases of COVID-19 emerge, 20 more patients died: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 1667 new cases of coronavirus have emerged and 20 more patients succumb to the virus in Sindh during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1667 new cases of coronavirus have emerged and 20 more patients succumb to the virus in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued from the CM House on Thursday.

He said that the highest number of 8390 samples were conducted against which 1667 new cases emerged that constituted 20 percent of the tests.

As far as, 208843 samples have been tested which produced 33536 cases that came Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 575 which came to 1.7 percent of the total patients.

He said that 366 patients were in critical condition, of them 66 have been put on the ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah at present 16179 patients were under treatment, of them 14910 were in home isolation, 99 at Isolation Centers and 1170 at different hospitals.

He said that the recovery rate of the coronavirus patients in Sindh has come to 50.1 percent. "Our 764 patients recovered overnight and returned to their normal life- the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 16782," he said.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, the CM Sindh said that out of 1667 cases, Karachi has 1311 new cases, of them 312 in East, 271 Korangi, 257 South, 241 West, 143 Central, and 87 Malir.

He said that Hyderabad has 42, Ghotki 38, Kashmore 32, Khairpur 25, Sukkur 24, Larkana 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Dadu and Sujawal 11 cases each, Shikarpur 10, Badin eight, Jamshoro seven, Sanghar five, Jacobabad, Kambar, Umerkot, and Tando Mohammad Khan have three cases each, and Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Matiari have one case each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be careful and adopt precautionary measures to defeat the pandemic.