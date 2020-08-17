UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16695 Faulty Meters Replaced In July

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

16695 faulty meters replaced in July

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have replaced 16,695 dead and faulty meters during the month of July across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have replaced 16,695 dead and faulty meters during the month of July across the region.

According to Mepco sources, it was top priority of the company to resolve public complaints and to provide electricitywith best voltage to its consumers.

The mepco have replaced 16056 single phase, 603 three phase and 36 MDI meters during the last month.

The sources added that 5239 meters have been replaced in Multan circle, 3195 in DG Khan, 76 in Vehari, 2110 in Bahawalpur, 2643 in Sahiwal, 1599 in Muzaffargarh, 1255 in Bahawalnager and 580 faulty meters have been replaced in Khanewal circle.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July Best Top MEPCO

Recent Stories

About 315 shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

China reacts to Indian Prime Minister's Independen ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth mo ..

16 minutes ago

Attock Police have recovered 5.381 kg chars , 24 b ..

2 minutes ago

Two trains resume operations from Multan after ext ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Heads to Hague fo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.