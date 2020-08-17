16695 faulty meters replaced in July

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have replaced 16,695 dead and faulty meters during the month of July across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have replaced 16,695 dead and faulty meters during the month of July across the region.

According to Mepco sources, it was top priority of the company to resolve public complaints and to provide electricitywith best voltage to its consumers.

The mepco have replaced 16056 single phase, 603 three phase and 36 MDI meters during the last month.

The sources added that 5239 meters have been replaced in Multan circle, 3195 in DG Khan, 76 in Vehari, 2110 in Bahawalpur, 2643 in Sahiwal, 1599 in Muzaffargarh, 1255 in Bahawalnager and 580 faulty meters have been replaced in Khanewal circle.