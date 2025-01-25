167 contesting on 51 wards of district councils in Balochistan’s LG polls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) As many as 167 candidates are contesting election of district councils on 51 wards in local government, scheduled to be held in 25 districts of Balochistan on January 26 (Sunday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has finalized all arrangements for peaceful holding of the Local Body election in 25 districts of Balochistan on Sunday, said a news release.