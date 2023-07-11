Open Menu

167 Electricity Schemes Completed: Fesco Chairman

Published July 11, 2023

167 electricity schemes completed: Fesco chairman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Fesco Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has said 167 electricity schemes had been completed in the district during the last financial year at a cost of Rs 206 million.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

He said the first priority was the industrial customers as industries were backbone of the national economy and it was vital for the country's development and employment.

He also announced to install MDI meters on industries to eliminate billing complaints.

On the request of SCCI President Sajid Hussain Tarar, he issued orders to repair and replace poles in the next ten days.

Earlier, SCCI President Sajid Hussain Tarar said the role of Fesco was very important for industrial development.

Member National Assembly Hamid Hameed said the under the leadership of Malik Tahsin Awan the Fesco had installed grids of Bhagtanwala, Sargodha II and Sargodha City and upgraded at a cost of Rs 460 million, which would prove to be a revolution for the launch of new agricultural, commercial and industrial connections. He added that more than 110 schemes were being completed in Sargodha circle with Rs 165 million which would benefit consumers of 184 areas of the district.

Senior Vice President Sargodha Chamber Ahmad Nauman Akbar, members of the ExecutiveCouncil and others also participated.

