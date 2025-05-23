167 kanals of state land recovered in Daraban

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A major anti-encroachment operation was successfully conducted in Mouza Saggu Miankheli, Tehsil Daraban, leading to the recovery of 167 kanals and 9 marlas of state-owned land from illegal occupation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Daraban. Officials from the Revenue Department and personnel from the local police also took part in the operation to ensure smooth execution and security on the ground.

According to official sources, the recovered land belongs to the Central Government and had been illegally occupied for some time.

The local administration acted swiftly to reclaim the property and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding public land from unlawful possession.

"This action reflects the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against land encroachment. Protecting state property and ensuring legal land use remain top priorities," an official spokesperson said.

The district administration has urged the public to report any similar cases of encroachment and warned that strict action will continue against those involved in illegal occupations.