167 Kanals Of State Land Recovered In Daraban
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A major anti-encroachment operation was successfully conducted in Mouza Saggu Miankheli, Tehsil Daraban, leading to the recovery of 167 kanals and 9 marlas of state-owned land from illegal occupation.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Daraban. Officials from the Revenue Department and personnel from the local police also took part in the operation to ensure smooth execution and security on the ground.
According to official sources, the recovered land belongs to the Central Government and had been illegally occupied for some time.
The local administration acted swiftly to reclaim the property and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding public land from unlawful possession.
"This action reflects the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against land encroachment. Protecting state property and ensuring legal land use remain top priorities," an official spokesperson said.
The district administration has urged the public to report any similar cases of encroachment and warned that strict action will continue against those involved in illegal occupations.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP praises ongoing humanitarian efforts of King Salman Relief Center4 minutes ago
-
167 kanals of state land recovered in Daraban4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan facing gory trail of Indian state-sponsored terrorism : DG ISPR14 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur handsover cheque to victim's family14 minutes ago
-
Sindh University to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf lauds national unity, media role in Pakistan-India conflict24 minutes ago
-
Uncle and nephew killed in shooting over old dispute in Tank24 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements in Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Taskforce reports significant decline in poliovirus in Punjab, urges sustained efforts24 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to enforce dengue measures in housing societies24 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM's home medicine delivery project for heart patients in full swing34 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire at risk as India sends mixed signals; Masood Khan34 minutes ago