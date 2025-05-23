Open Menu

167 Kanals Of State Land Recovered In Daraban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

167 kanals of state land recovered in Daraban

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A major anti-encroachment operation was successfully conducted in Mouza Saggu Miankheli, Tehsil Daraban, leading to the recovery of 167 kanals and 9 marlas of state-owned land from illegal occupation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Daraban. Officials from the Revenue Department and personnel from the local police also took part in the operation to ensure smooth execution and security on the ground.

According to official sources, the recovered land belongs to the Central Government and had been illegally occupied for some time.

The local administration acted swiftly to reclaim the property and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding public land from unlawful possession.

"This action reflects the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against land encroachment. Protecting state property and ensuring legal land use remain top priorities," an official spokesperson said.

The district administration has urged the public to report any similar cases of encroachment and warned that strict action will continue against those involved in illegal occupations.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

4 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

5 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan