167 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Published June 16, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 167 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 2,32,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 3.9 million fine was imposed while 27 cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.       

