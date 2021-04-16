UrduPoint.com
167 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 167 shopkeepers including butchers, milkmen, bakers and others in crackdown on profiteers across the district.

District administration is keeping round the clock monitoring of the prices of essential food items and for this purpose, the officers are inspecting bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction to implement the officially announced price list on shopkeepers in letter and spirit.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, five Insaf Sasta Bazaars have been established in various localities of the provincial capital while cheap and quality edibles were also being provided to people at their door steps through more than 50 mobile shops.

In this connection, Principal Secretary to KP CM Shahab Ali Shah visited Insaf Sasta Bazaar on Dalazak Road and reviewed the availability of edible items at different shops.

He was also given briefing on Insaf Sasta Bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of district administration and directed further improvement in it.

Similarly, the officers of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Imran Khan and others also inspected the prices of edibles in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 167 profiteers including 39 butchers, 28 milkmen, 32 bakers and 67 other shopkeepers.

The Deputy Commissioner has stressed upon the trading community for adherence to official price list, avoiding hoarding and adulteration to provide cheap and quality edibles. Otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

