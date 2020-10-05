UrduPoint.com
167 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined,31 Impounded

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

167 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,31 impounded

KASUR, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic police, during a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles to prevent from smog, challaned 167 smoke-emitting vehicles,impounded 31 vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs.60,000 during the month of September.

According to spokesperson here on Monday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Hafiz Muhammad Usman along with traffic police and motor vehicle examine teams challaned 167 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs 60.000.Besides,31 vehicles were impounded at various police stations after declaring them unfit to ply the roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

