167 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,31 impounded

According to spokesperson here on Monday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Hafiz Muhammad Usman along with traffic police and motor vehicle examine teams challaned 167 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs 60.000.Besides,31 vehicles were impounded at various police stations after declaring them unfit to ply the roads.