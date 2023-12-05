Open Menu

1,675 Fertiliser Bags Seized, 14 Shops Sealed In November

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Agriculture officers seized 1,675 fertiliser bags and sealed 14 shops across Faisalabad division during November 2023

Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed in a statement said here on Tuesday that agriculture officers during a crackdown against hoarding of urea and DAP fertiliser inspected 3,255 shops in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and confiscated 1,675 bags of fertiliser from godowns.

Their market value was estimated at Rs.1.6 million. Shops of 16 fertiliser dealers were sealed in addition to getting cases registered against 28 dealers and arresting 16 accused from the spot.

The confiscated amount of fertilizer was distributed among farmers at government rates while further action against the hoarders is in progress, he added.

