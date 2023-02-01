1,678 fine tickets issued over violation of one-way

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police fined a total of 1,678 fine motorists over violation of one-way during the last month, police said.

Following the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads had been constituted to curb traffic violations, said a police spokesman. He said that these squads were deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

He said that Zonal DSPs were supervising the overall efforts for ensuring traffic discipline in the city and special awareness campaigns had also been launched on the risks of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts had also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public is being informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules, he added.

The spokesman also appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.