168 arrested for reckless driving, without driving licenses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested 168 dumper drivers on the charge of not having driving licenses and carelessly driving during last 48 hours.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, traffic police were taking action against dumper drivers, who were not having a driving licence and reckless driving on the roads.

During last 48 hours, a total of 168 dumper drivers were arrested, involved in traffic violations on various roads of the district. Police had arrested the 168 drivers and impounded their dumpers in the respective police stations, he said.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that strict action would be taken against drivers who violate the traffic laws on a daily basis as the Sargodha police were utilizing all their resources to make the roads safe for the public.

Police also registered FIRs against all of them, spokesman added.