168 COVID-19 suspects visit district Hospitals Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Around 168 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the hospitals of the district,out of which 69 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 108 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab, 15 more COVID-19 suspects were brought to different hospitals of the district on Friday , raising the number of suspects to 168.

The DPR said that 243 suspected corona virus people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 200 were quarantined at homes while 43 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

They were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department were compiling their daily record,the DPR said "Presently 67 people were under treatment at different facilities while two were died in Rawalpindi,two in Jhelum and eight in other districts of the division,"he added.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.