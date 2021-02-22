UrduPoint.com
168 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Illegal Possession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALP{UR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur.

The land comprising a total area of more than 168 kanal was retrieved in Bahawalpur City and Hasilpur on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry in Mauza Dera Masti and recovered 120 kanal government land from illegal possession. The occupants were using the land for agriculture purposes. The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 75 million.

In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf got retrieved 48 kanal government land from illegal occupants in Chak 20/F-W area. The estimated value of the land is Rs 7.8 million.

