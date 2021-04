168 Kanal state land retrieved in Taunsa Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tahsil administration have retrieved 168 Kanal state land valuing around Rs 21 million in an operation at tahsil Taunsa Sharif of Dera Ghazi Khan district,said an officials on Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner Taunsa Rabia Siyal leading a team of revenue and police raided a site at Rakh Kot Qaisarani in Taunsa Sharif and retrieved 168 Kanal state land.

The administration has also started legal proceedings against the illegal occupant Idrees Leghari.