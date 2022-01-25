UrduPoint.com

168 More Patients Test Covid Positive

January 25, 2022

168 more patients test Covid positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 168 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 31353 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 31353 Covid-19 cases, 29057 have so far been recovered while 618 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1679, of them 1650 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 866 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 168 cases were reported as positive with 19 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process is underway and 153711 people have received booster doses till Jan 24.

