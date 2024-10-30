168 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 168 new dengue cases across Punjab on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 162 cases. Meanwhile, Chakwal logged two cases. The cities of Lahore, Attock, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin recorded one new case each.

Over the past week, Punjab identified 917 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 5445. In response, the Health Department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, were available across public hospitals.

For inquiries, treatment information, or to report dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.