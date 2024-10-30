Open Menu

168 New Dengue Cases Reported Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

168 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 168 new dengue cases across Punjab on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 162 cases. Meanwhile, Chakwal logged two cases. The cities of Lahore, Attock, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin recorded one new case each.

Over the past week, Punjab identified 917 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 5445. In response, the Health Department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, were available across public hospitals.

For inquiries, treatment information, or to report dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscore the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Chakwal Mandi Bahauddin Attock All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

17 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

17 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

17 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

17 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

17 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

17 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan