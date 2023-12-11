Open Menu

168 Outlaws Arrested, Over 26 Kg Drugs, Cache Of Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

168 outlaws arrested, over 26 kg drugs, cache of arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Dera police have arrested 168 outlaws recovering non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 15 million, over 26 kilogram of drugs, and a cache of arms and ammunition from them over the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district police under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani intensified operations against all crimes across the district, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Giving details, he said the district police have recovered NCP items including Diesel, petrol and others worth around Rs 15 million.

Similarly, he said the police also recovered a cache of arms including four Kalashnikovs, 62 pistols, 22 guns, two rifles, two daggers and 774 cartridges during the last month of November.

While taking action against the menace of drugs, he said, the district police recovered 19.479 kilograms hashish, 5.24 kilogram of heroin and 2.171 kilogram of Ice drug arresting 66 drug dealers.

The spokesman informed that 12 gamblers were also arrested.

He said that over 178 cases were registered in different police stations including 64 of drugs related, 67 of illegal weapons, 42 of rent, two of gambling and three of aerial firing.

APP/akt

