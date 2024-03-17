168 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 168 more power pilferers on Sunday during ongoing operation across the region.
The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 86 new cases and caught 12 power pilferers with red handed.
Over Rs 8.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,37,000 units.
