168 shopkeepers fined for violating official prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :City administration on Tuesday fined 168 shopkeepers with Rs. 0.77 millions for overcharging the consumers violating the officially fixed prices of food items.

According to the reports submitted to the Commissioner Karachi, as many as 61 shopkeepers were fined in district East, 31 in South, 19 in Malir, 22 in Central, 11 in West, 15 in Keamari and 9 in Korangi.

The price checking was supervised by Deputy Commissioners in their jurisdictions.