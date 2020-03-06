168 uplfit projects initiated under AIP in merged areas: Chief Minister told

As many as 168 different developmental projects have been initiated in the Newly Merged Districts under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) with the aim to bring these areas at par with other developed districts of the province at an accelerated pace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 168 different developmental projects have been initiated in the Newly Merged Districts under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) with the aim to bring these areas at par with other developed districts of the province at an accelerated pace. It was revealed in a meeting held here on Friday to review the progress and implementation of AIP projects with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting was informed that 41% of the funds allocated for merged districts under the AIP during the current financial year have been utilized. To improve service delivery in health sector a major scheme has been approved for the provision of medical equipments in District and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals of the merged Areas. Similarly, work on the rehabilitation of damaged schools in the tribal districts has been initiated and work orders have already been issued to this effect.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made so far on the developmental projects under AIP launched for the sustainable development of merged districts. Obstacles hindering the smooth implementation of some of the scheme were also flagged at the forum and important decisions were made to resolve them. The meeting was informed that 71% of the funds allocated under Insaf Rozgar scheme has been spent to provide employment opportunities to the youth of merged Districts.

Similarly, 71% of funds allocated for the extension of Rescue-1122 services to merged districts have also been utilized. It was further informed that implementation of several projects in merged districts was slow due to issues related to land acquisition, but now the issue has been resolved once for all by making necessary amendments to Land Acquisition Act which will accelerate the implementation process of these projects.

The concerned authorities informed the meeting that a public access campaign has been launched in merged districts to directly interact with the people of merged districts so that their inputs could be availed for the sustainable development of the areas. Chief Minister said that rapid development of merged districts was the top priority of present government.The Chief Minister further directed that work should be initiated on war footing for the solarization of District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and schools of merged districts and added that work on the construction of sports complexes be started in all the merged districts to promote sport activities in the areas. Mahmood Khan said that no stone would be left unturned for the accelerated development of tribal districts and expressed the hope that people of these areas would soon notice a positive change in their day to day life.