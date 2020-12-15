UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

168,164 Gas Consumers Get Remedy Through PCP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

168,164 gas consumers get remedy through PCP

The two-state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), working under the Petroleum Division, have so far collectively resolved around 168,164 complaints, out of 173,627, received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The two-state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), working under the Petroleum Division, have so far collectively resolved around 168,164 complaints, out of 173,627, received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the portal on October 28, 2018, for prompt redressal of grievances against the public sector organizations, where since then around three million people registered themselves and reported 2.7 million complaints, out of which 2.

5 million have so far been settled. Since the portal's launch, the SNGPL has resolved 152,431 complaints, out of 155,901.

Whereas among these 3,059 were new and 411 were in the process, according to the official data available with APP on Tuesday.

Similarly, the SSGC resolved 15,733 complaints, out of 17,726 including 1,106 new. While 887 are in process.

Petroleum Division is vigorously pursuing its national role to ensure the sustainable supply of oil and gas for economic development and growth of the energy sector in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Company Oil October Gas 2018 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Germany Secured 48.6Mln Moderna Vaccine Doses - He ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal salutes APS students on 6th martyrdom anni ..

2 minutes ago

About 40 Officers Injured in Entrepreneurs' Protes ..

2 minutes ago

Bomb Alert for Bolshoi Theater in Moscow Turns Out ..

2 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

21 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.