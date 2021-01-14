1687 arrested in crackdown on beggars, drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 587 beggars and 1100 drug addicts have been arrested an operation launched on the directives of KP Minister for Social Welfare, Hasham Inamullah Khan, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

The Social Welfare Department has formed a special squad that visited important bazaars and squares in the provincial capital and arrests such elements.

Out of the total detained persons 110 addicts have been shifted to rehabilitation centre in Peshawar while remaining to such centres in Mardan and Charsadda. Operation against professional beggars and drug addicts is being carried out jointly by the Squad of Social Welfare Department and local police.

During operation, knives, daggers, blades, ice and other drugs have also been recovered from the addicts. Some women members of the squad were injured by the resisting of drug addicts.

Some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also extending cooperation in the drive for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Hasham Inamulllah Khan has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing operation against beggars and drug addicts and has directed further acceleration of the operation on daily basis.

He said, the purpose of the operation is the rehabilitation of these people and turning them into useful members of the society. He added that the provincial government has decided the cleansing of the province from all kind of menaces including addiction and begging and taking serious steps for the abolition of this cancer.

The arrested beggars and addicts, he said would be provided residential place, three time meal and different skills. He said that for first time the department has been activated against professional beggars and drug addicts.

The provincial minister urged upon the people for extending full cooperation to the teams of Social Welfare Department against such elements to cleans the city from curses like addiction and begging.