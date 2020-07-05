UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1688 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Registered In Sargodha Division'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

1688 confirmed coronavirus cases registered in Sargodha division'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 1688 confirmed coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Sargodha division, of whom 51 lost their lives in which 38 men and 13 women, while 883 patients were recovered.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said that there were currently 720 positive patients of coronavirus in Sargodha division including 533 in district Sargodha, 13 in Khushab,104 in Mianwali and 70 in Bhakkar district.

He said that there were 200 isolation centers with 765 beds in all the four districts, while there were total 79 ventilators in hospitals across the division. He said that 50 more ventilators were also being provided by the provincial government.As many as,twelve patients have been transferred to the ventilator so far, of whom three have recovered and nine have died, he added.

