1.68mln patients benefited from Sehat Card so far: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said on Monday that around 1.68 million people have so far benefited from indoor medical healthcare facility under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 1.36 million people received medical treatment from private hospitals and around 317,000 people were facilitated by the public sector hospital of the province.

So far, Rs 36.14 billion had been spent on treatment of people under 'National Health Card', he said and added that during the last six months, around 1.

15 million people got their medical treatment under the health card and Rs 21.30 billion had been spent during the same period.

So far, around 807 private and public sector hospitals have been empanelled with more than 78,000 beds capacity, he added.

The health secretary said that medical facilities were being provided for major diseases including dialysis, cancer, heart diseases, hernia, cataract, gynecology and other diseases under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.