169 Air Quality Index Recorded In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

169 air quality index recorded in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Air quality index of 169 was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here Sunday with Traffic fumes from marble factories and others increasing air pollution in the air.

According to the Director General of Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) school buses, old wagons, rickshaws and old taxis, factories cause pollution in the environment with 400,000 vehicles coming and going out in Peshawar city.

Citizens should be made aware of air pollution to take precautionary measures, DGEPA of KP said here.

As a result of air pollution that increased cold, cough and chest diseases in KP with a large number of people badly affected.

High air quality index increases chest, skin, eye and lung diseases, DGEPA said, adding, "People are advised to close their windows, wear masks outside to avoid dirty air outside."

