UrduPoint.com

169 Dengue Patients Admitted To Allied Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

169 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 169 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 99 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Sunday informed that 58 patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 57 to District Headquarters Hospital and 54 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He said that out of the total admitted patients,127 belonged to Rawalpindi,36 from Islamabad, two from Attock and one each from Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar and Poonch, AJK.

Dr Sajjad added that around 47 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 830.

Among the new cases, he said that 33 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment and one each from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, Potohar rural, Chaklala Cantonment and Murree.

Dr Sajjad said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures in place to meet any eventuality.

However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Dengue Benazir Bhutto Abbottabad Murree Rawalpindi Nowshera Attock Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.