169 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 169 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 99 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Sunday informed that 58 patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 57 to District Headquarters Hospital and 54 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He said that out of the total admitted patients,127 belonged to Rawalpindi,36 from Islamabad, two from Attock and one each from Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar and Poonch, AJK.

Dr Sajjad added that around 47 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 830.

Among the new cases, he said that 33 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment and one each from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, Potohar rural, Chaklala Cantonment and Murree.

Dr Sajjad said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures in place to meet any eventuality.

However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae.

