169 Govt. Rest Houses handed over to Tourism Department in KP: Official

As many as 169 government rest houses in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been handed over to the provincial tourism department as part of the Government's plan to promote tourism sector of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 169 government rest houses in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been handed over to the provincial tourism department as part of the Government's plan to promote tourism sector of the province.

An official notification here Thursday said that the rest houses handed over to Tourism Department on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will be opened to general public after necessary renovation work.The rest houses would soon be put on website for onlling booking.

In addition to this five important government buildings including Governor House, Karnak House, CM House, Speaker House and IGP House in Galyat have also been handed over to the tourism department for renting it out to the visitors.

The move would certainly increased provincial receipts of the province to a considerable level and help addressed the core issue of financial crunch of the province.