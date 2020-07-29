UrduPoint.com
16.9 Million Families To Get Emergency Cash Under Ehsas Program: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

16.9 million families to get emergency cash under Ehsas Program: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that the Ehsas Program was given Rs 203 billion with target of its distribution among 16.9 million deserving families which was equal to almost half of the total population of the country.

Sania Nishtar said that the cash was distributed among 13.5 million families which would be completed by the month of August this year.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she said that the emergency cash programme was prepared in accordance with the instant need of the people living below poverty line, mostly the daily wage workers to mitigate their basic requirements amid COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that under the new phase of the Programme, the Federal Cabinet would soon decide about the value of the amount and its time frame for distribution.

Dr Sania Mirza told that there were other programmes under Ehsas Programme of which Ehsas Undergraduates Scholarship Program was a large scaled revolutionary programme.

To a question, she said that a foolproof and most sophisticated demand based system was made following constant working of the government on digital payment system and all payments were made through this process on non political basis. The execution of mega programmes under te umbrella of Ehsas has won the international accreditation and interest, she added.

