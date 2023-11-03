Open Menu

169 New Dengue Cases Reported In A Day

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

169 new dengue cases reported in a day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of dengue fever, as 169 new cases were reported just on Friday.

The most recent data from the Health Department indicates a total of 9,862 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 4,215 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 2,318, Multan with 1,001, Faisalabad with 446, and Gujranwala with 831 cases. The situation is ongoing, as Lahore reports an additional 90 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 16, Multan 17, Gujranwala 26, and Faisalabad nine. Sheikhupura reported three cases of dengue, while Kasur recorded two new cases in the same time period.

Attock, Sialkot, Lodharan, Pakpatan, Khoshab, and Vehari reported one case each in 24 hours.

Currently, 148 dengue patients are under treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 68 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan has urged people to keep their surroundings clean and dry as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He urged cooperation with Health Department teams who are tirelessly working to combat this outbreak.

People could seek information about dengue fever and treatment at free helpline 1033.

