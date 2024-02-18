169 news bulletins broadcast through ICP Web TV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) broadcast 169 news bulletins through its Web TV, which was formally launched in August 2023.

An ICP public relations officer said that, since its inception, not only news bulletins but traffic-related awareness videos were also regularly released on web tv for the awareness of the citizens of Islamabad.

Moreover, 169 news bulletins have been aired on Web TV, while 30 road safety programs have also been aired to educate citizens about road safety, which plays an important role in educating citizens about the rules and regulations of road safety.

As Islamabad Capital Police is responsible for the protection of life and property of the citizens, it also provides opportunities to keep them fully aware of the regular situations and events of Islamabad Capital Police.

In order to provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules and road safety, special teams are providing awareness to the public in different areas of the city.

Citizens are requested to dial Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.