Open Menu

169 News Bulletins Broadcast Through ICP Web TV

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

169 news bulletins broadcast through ICP Web TV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) broadcast 169 news bulletins through its Web TV, which was formally launched in August 2023.

An ICP public relations officer said that, since its inception, not only news bulletins but traffic-related awareness videos were also regularly released on web tv for the awareness of the citizens of Islamabad.

 

Moreover, 169 news bulletins have been aired on Web TV, while 30 road safety programs have also been aired to educate citizens about road safety, which plays an important role in educating citizens about the rules and regulations of road safety.

 

As Islamabad Capital Police is responsible for the protection of life and property of the citizens, it also provides opportunities to keep them fully aware of the regular situations and events of Islamabad Capital Police.

 

In order to provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules and road safety, special teams are providing awareness to the public in different areas of the city.

 

Citizens are requested to dial Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic Nasir August TV

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

49 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

15 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

15 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

15 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

15 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

15 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

15 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan