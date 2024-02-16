169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have formally launched Web TV in August 2023, which broadcasted as many as 169 news bulletins through this medium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have formally launched Web tv in August 2023, which broadcasted as many as 169 news bulletins through this medium.

According to police spokesman, Muhammad Taqi Jawad, since its inception not only news bulletins but also traffic related awareness videos are released on web TV regularly for awareness of the citizens of Islamabad.

Moreover, 169 newsletters have been aired on Web TV, while 30 road safety programmes have also been aired to educate citizens about road safety, which plays an important role in educating citizens about the rules and regulations of road safety.

As Islamabad Capital Police is responsible for the protection of life and property of the citizens, it also provides opportunities to keep them fully aware of the regular situations and events of Islamabad Capital Police.

In order to provide awareness to the citizens about traffic rules and road safety, special teams are providing awareness to the public in different areas of the city.

Citizens are requested to dial“Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.