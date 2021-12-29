169 official motor vehicles auctioned in last three years

The cabinet division in its reply to the question raised by PML-N lawmaker Ali Gohar Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that total 169 motor vehicles including 137 vehicles and 32 motorcycles were auctioned during the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The cabinet division in its reply to the question raised by PML-N lawmaker Ali Gohar Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that total 169 motor vehicles including 137 vehicles and 32 motorcycles were auctioned during the last three years.

In a written reply Cabinet Division said it auctioned 169 motor vehicles (137 vehicles & 32 motorcycles), during last three years after condemnation process as per rules and completion of the codal formalities.

It was informed that 29 vehicles including bulletproof jeeps and cars were auctioned on September 17, 2018 and a total of Rs. 136,465,000 were received while 51 vehicles including motorbikes were auctioned on December 29, 2018 while an amount of Rs.

50,406,000 were received.

Likewise, 53 vehicles including the motorbikes were auctioned on November 16, 2019 against the amount of Rs. 34,416,500 while 36 other vehicles including motorbikes were auctioned on February 20, 2021 against the amount of Rs. 190,371,500.

Sale proceeds of the above vehicles were accordingly deposited into the government treasury.

All the Ministries and Divisions of the Federal Government maintain official vehicles and may auction the same under the Rules for the Use of Staff Cars, 1980 independently. Amount collected against the auction of vehicles by the Ministries / Divisions is neither required nor reported to the Cabinet Division.