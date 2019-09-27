169 power pilferers caught in Multan

(@imziishan)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 169 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 169 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Mepco official said on Friday that Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 244,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 4.5 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against nine of them on the charge of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.