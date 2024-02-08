Open Menu

169 Seats Hold Key To National Assembly Control

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 10:01 PM

169 seats hold key to National Assembly control

In the intricate landscape of the National Assembly, the magic number for political supremacy is a straightforward 169 seats for securing simple majority out of the 336 total seats, which include reserved slots for women and minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In the intricate landscape of the National Assembly, the magic number for political supremacy is a straightforward 169 seats for securing simple majority out of the 336 total seats, which include reserved slots for women and minorities.

This uncomplicated majority is the golden ticket that political parties aim to secure to wield influence in the legislative powerhouse.

The National Assembly boasts a total of 266 seats, with 265 dedicated to general representation.

However, a hiccup in the electoral process arose when the polling for one seat had to be postponed due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate. This incident brought the effective count down to 265 at present.

For those keeping score, a party aspiring to clinch a simple majority needs to secure precisely 169 seats.

This means having the backing of more than half of the available seats, allowing them to steer the course of legislative decisions in their favour.

It is important to note that the significance of these numbers transcends mere mathematics; it represents the power dynamic that can shape the future course of the nation. With the focus on the clear-cut goal of 169 seats, political maneuvers and strategies intensify as parties jockey for position in the race for control.

As the political arena heats up, every move and decision takes on heightened importance in the pursuit of this pivotal majority. The nation watches with bated breath as the drama unfolds, knowing that the path to dominance in the National Assembly is defined by a simple, yet powerful, numerical goal of 169 seats.

Related Topics

National Assembly Women Gold Race

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

13 minutes ago
 Foolproof security made by police in city

Foolproof security made by police in city

13 minutes ago
 CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding p ..

CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections

13 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup at ..

Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'

13 minutes ago
 Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo vi ..

Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence

15 minutes ago
 Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland ..

Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula

15 minutes ago
Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

15 minutes ago
 Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

41 minutes ago
 Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for ..

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..

41 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

41 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

1 hour ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan