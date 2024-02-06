1696 Candidates Contesting 67 Constituencies Of Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) As many as 1696 candidates in Balochistan are contesting the election on 67 Constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies scheduled to be held on February 8.
According to details shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), at least 429 candidates are contesting election on 16 seats of the National Assembly from Balochistan and 1267 candidates are in the run for 51 seats of Provincial Assembly.
Nearly 28 Women from Balochistan are in the run to become members of the National Assembly on reserved seats for women.
Over 62 women and a total of 31 Non-Muslim are battling for reserve in Balochistan Assembly whereas 11 seats are reserved for women and 3 reserved seats for Non-Muslims.
The ECP is all set to hold polling for the general election scheduled to be held on February 8 in a free, transparent and peaceful atmosphere.
According to the Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in Balochistan are 5,371,947 including 3,016,164 males and 2,355,783 females.
The Election Commission has set up 5026 polling stations in Balochistan and 69 polling stations are improvised.
Out of these polling stations, 1651 were declared highly sensitive, 2249 sensitive and 1126 normal where elaborate security arrangements were made.
As many as 30943 security personnel would be deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order situation in the province.
