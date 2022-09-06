UrduPoint.com

16k Houses Completely Destroyed In Record Floods In Tank

The record monsoon rains and floods had left a trail of deaths and destruction in the district as 1600 houses were completely destroyed while around 2000 others partially destroyed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The record monsoon rains and floods had left a trail of deaths and destruction in the district as 1600 houses were completely destroyed while around 2000 others partially destroyed.

It was told by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak while giving briefing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq while officials of all line departments of the district were also present on this occasion.

It was told in a briefing that 70 roads, including three major roads, were cut off in district due to torrential rains and floods, out of which 65 roads had been cleared while work on the remaining five was underway.

In 12 most affected union councils, a total of 28 water supply projects were affected. Out of which 25 projects have been restored and made functional.

The deputy commissioner informed that two people were died while eight others got seriously injured in the recent floods. The compensation cheques worth Rs 0.8 million each was handed over to families of deceased persons.The data of injured persons was being verified to issue them compensation amount, he added.

Moreover, 23 health units and 116 schools had also been affected by the rain-induced flood, while around 247 animals were perished.

Faisal Amin Gandapur alongwith Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq made a surprise visit to the flood-affected district Tank. They also visited the site where 100 houses were being constructed in Dabrah village with the cooperation of a welfare organization. Each of these houses would consist of two bed-room, kitchen and bathroom. They also visited different other flood affected areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak gave a detailed briefing to the minister and commissioner regarding flood-damaged infrastructure and relief activities and surveys.

It was told that various necessities of life including food packages and tents have been installed in 1620 houses. The house-to-house survey was underway to assess the details of damages and six teams have been formed under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner for the purpose.

The provincial minister commissioner lauded the performance of the district administration tank.

