Open Menu

16m Acres Land To Be Brought Under Wheat Cultivation In Province: Provincial Minister For Agriculture SM Tanvee

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 06:47 PM

16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in province: Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanvee

Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer has said that 16 million acres of land is being brought under wheat crop cultivation during the current season in Punjab province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer has said that 16 million acres of land is being brought under wheat crop cultivation during the current season in Punjab province.

Addressing a farmer outreach and student affairs program at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad here on Thursday, he said that the support price of 40kg wheat has been fixed Rs 4,000 by the Punjab government.

He urged the farmers to bring maximum areas of land under wheat crop cultivation and earn huge profit.

The minister said that the Punjab government is taking effective measures for ensuring protection of interests of farmers across the province.

He said that the farmers out-reach program is providing technical assistance to farmers.

He also distributed certified seed bags of wheat among farmers free of cost.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, teachers, students and officers of agriculture department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Student Price Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through uni ..

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

3 minutes ago
 SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeco ..

SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste proje ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan more talented squad than their place on I ..

Pakistan more talented squad than their place on ICC CWC table: Sir Vivian Richa ..

8 minutes ago
 CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vis ..

CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vision for nation building

8 minutes ago
 Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI pre ..

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of ..

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

12 minutes ago
Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

12 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israel ..

SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israeli aggression

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool ..

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar pays homage to Allama I ..

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for aligning education practices as per v ..

Speakers for aligning education practices as per vision of Allama Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as T ..

Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as Trump rallies nearby

3 minutes ago
 Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan