1.6mln employment opportunities through Rozgar Scheme: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that more than 1.6 million employment opportunities would be created under Punjab Rozgar Scheme in the province.

He said this at ceremony of signing an agreement of Rs 30 billion Punjab Rozgar Scheme at his office. President of The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Jamil Ahmed Jamil signed the agreement.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, ACS (Local Govt), Secretary Finance and Secretary Information were also present.

The CM said under the agreement, the Punjab Bank would provide soft loans to successful applicants.

This scheme would make the youth economically self-reliant and the owners of small and medium scale industries, as well as the traders facing financial crunch due to corona pandemic, would be able to develop their businesses, he added.

Giving the details, the CM said loans from one lakh rupees to 10 million rupees would be offered to people of 20 to 50 years of age at nominal interest rate. Small loans would be provided for 339 sub-sectors of 23 assorted sectors, including 26 sub-sectors of the textile industry. This scheme would promote cottage industry, he added.