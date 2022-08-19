UrduPoint.com

1.6mln People Avail Sehat Sahulat Programme Facility So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 07:48 PM

As many as 1.6 million people have availed the facility of free indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Programme in private and public hospitals so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 1.6 million people have availed the facility of free indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Programme in private and public hospitals so far.

This was informed in a meeting, presided over by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, held at the Specialized Healthcare Department, here on Friday.

The participants in the meeting were apprised that the Punjab government had so far spent more than Rs 40 billion on the treatment of patients. As many as 607 private and 205 government hospitals among 812 hospitals are providing health facilities under the programme and 80,000 beds had been allocated for the purpose.

As many as 1.

278 million patients got treatment from January 1, 2022 to August 17, 2022 whereas the amount of Rs 26.86 billion was spent during this period on provision of indoor healthcare treatment facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, dialysis, gynaecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology, hernia, accidents and other medical facilities are being provided.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) Dr Ali Razzaq presented details of expenditures spent on the patients under the programme. The PHIMC was directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy to increase revenue of the public hospitals.

Director PHMIC M Munib was also present.

