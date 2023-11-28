Open Menu

16th Aalmi Urdu Conference By Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Will Be Held From November 30 To December 3

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 06:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The 16th International urdu Conference by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be held from November 30 to December 3 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

These dates were announced by the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in a press conference held regarding the 16 Almi Urdu Conference.

Eminent poet Iftikhar Arif, Senior Journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, Author Noor ul Huda Shah, Qudsia Akbar and Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Aijaz Farooqi were also present on the occasion.

