16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sukkur city observed the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy with due reverence at front of Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday night.

A function was arranged by the PPP city president, Mushtaq Ahmed Surhio. The tragedy occurred on October 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned home from an exile after nine years and was leading a big procession in Karachi.

Around 160 PPP activists had lost their lives and hundreds suffered injuries when two bombs were blasted in the procession.

Former MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Noman islam Shaikh, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and others addressed the event late at night.

In their speeches, the speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy and said that their sacrifices would not go in vain. The function was attended by a large number of PPP workers and leaders.