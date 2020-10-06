16th annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition concludes

The 16th Annual Al-hamra Young Artists Exhibition concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The 16th Annual Al-hamra Young Artists Exhibition concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday.

Prominent artist Imran Qureshi graced the closing ceremony as a chief guest along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Qureshi said the efforts of Al-Hamra in the current situation were commendable and a manifestation of love for art.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai congratulated the winners and said that providing opportunities to artists across the country from this platform led to promotion of art and artist.

Rai stated that young artist possesses immense talents and Alhamra played a key role in encouraging their talent.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all resources were being utilized to highlight the talent of artists.

He further said that 500 artworks of 400 young artists from allover the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had been put on display during the exhibition.

Later, cash prizes and commendatory certificates were given to the position holders.

Ten best position holders were awarded Rs 10,000 eachalong with commendatory certificates.