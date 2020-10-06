UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16th Annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition Concludes

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

16th annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition concludes

The 16th Annual Al-hamra Young Artists Exhibition concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The 16th Annual Al-hamra Young Artists Exhibition concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday.

Prominent artist Imran Qureshi graced the closing ceremony as a chief guest along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Qureshi said the efforts of Al-Hamra in the current situation were commendable and a manifestation of love for art.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai congratulated the winners and said that providing opportunities to artists across the country from this platform led to promotion of art and artist.

Rai stated that young artist possesses immense talents and Alhamra played a key role in encouraging their talent.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all resources were being utilized to highlight the talent of artists.

He further said that 500 artworks of 400 young artists from allover the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had been put on display during the exhibition.

Later, cash prizes and commendatory certificates were given to the position holders.

Ten best position holders were awarded Rs 10,000 eachalong with commendatory certificates.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

15 minutes ago

Qualifier Podoroska shocks Svitolina to make Frenc ..

38 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting to review anti-dengue arrangemen ..

40 seconds ago

Three militants involved in sectarian killings arr ..

41 seconds ago

Rs 4.81bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas pr ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan moving on path of progress: Ehsanullah ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.