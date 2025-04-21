16th batch of youth internship program launched by Gujrat police

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, and under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Dr. Muntansar Atta Bajwa, the 16th batch of the Youth Internship Program has been launched at the DPO Complex Gujrat.

The internship aims to educate students about public services provided by the police, legal procedures, and the modern technology used in policing, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of police work and community engagement. Students from various departments of the University of Gujrat and the University of Chenab were welcomed at the DPO Complex by Inspector Madam Farzana Kausar, in charge of the Youth Internship Program.

Addressing the participants, DPO Dr. Muntansar Atta Bajwa encouraged the youth to play a constructive role in promoting law and order. The students were later taken on a visit to the Safe City Project facility. According to a Gujarat police spokesperson, the internship program will focus on training students in legal awareness, community service initiatives, and the practical use of modern policing technologies.