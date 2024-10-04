16th BoD meeting of WSSC held in DIKhan to review performance

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The 16th meeting of the Board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) was held to review the performance and identify ways to enhance its work for providing the best services to the citizens.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan. Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms Sarah Rehman, BoD members Moeen Ahmed, Ms Tahira Yasmeen and Regional Municipal Officer Umar Khan Kundi were also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, all the members of the board participated, discussed and deliberated in detail on various issues related to the functioning of WSSC. The participants thoroughly reviewed the performance of WSSC and analyzed its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities

During the meeting, The newly appointed CEO of WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib brief the members of Board of Directors on WSSC operations and informed that the company is working for provision of quality water and sanitation services to the 08 urban and semi urban Union Councils of DIKhan, a population of more than 0.350 Million.

The board member considered various recommendations for improving the company’s operations and tried to identify actionable steps that could be taken to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

Board members engaged in a robust exchange of ideas and perspectives, discussing various strategies and approaches to improve the company’s performance.

Through this collaborative process, board members agreed on a series of key recommendations that were deemed critical to the continued success of the organization.

Overall, the meeting was a productive and informative session, with detailed discussions and thoughtful analysis, Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan strive to achieve its set targets and increase access to safe water and related sanitation services as well as promoting good hygiene and behavioral practices in areas that comes under the WSSC’s jurisdiction, the Chairman of the BoD Naimat Ullah Khan said while talking to APP.

"By working together and sharing their insights and expertise, board members were able to make significant progress in identifying ways to further improve the work of this important institution," he added.

The chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

CEO WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib has said that WSSC DIKhan has already launched the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.

“We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program. is a step towards achieving this goal.” he said.

He appreciate the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful cleanliness operations and providing the best services to the citizens.

Being a CEO I am committed to run the operations of WSSC DIKhan as envisaged by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We are working on WSSC 5 year’s business plan (2020-2025) to secure more funding from public and Private sectors, he added.