Open Menu

16th Death Anniversary Of BB Shaheed Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 11:06 PM

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed the 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed at the martyrdom site Liaquat Bagh with zeal and fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed the 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed at the martyrdom site Liaquat Bagh with zeal and fervor.

Quran Khawani was held and Fateha was offered for the departed soul. PPP local leaders paid glowing tribute to BB on her 16th anniversary and recalled the services she rendered for the promotion of democracy.

Talking to media men, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Piracha said that BB is still alive in our hearts and her mission and vision would be followed in real spirit. He said that PPP was the legacy of martyrs as its leadership has devoted their lives to the cause of serving the country and its people.

PPP leader Zamarud Khan said BB was a leader of international stature who laid down her life for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the day when she was assassinated was the darkest in history of the Pakistan. He said that BB has inherited an ideology of sacrifices for the cause of democracy, serving the downtrodden, and supremacy of the constitution.

The other speakers including Sumaira Gul, Babar Jadoon, and Khalid Nawaz Bobi also addressed the occasion. In the end langar was also distributed among the participants and poor. City Traffic Police (CTP) had made special arrangements to maintain traffic flow. Tight security arrangements were put in place to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Democracy Traffic SITE Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

3 minutes ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

7 minutes ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

7 minutes ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

5 minutes ago
 SAU issued list of successful candidates for admis ..

SAU issued list of successful candidates for admissions

5 minutes ago
 Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's ..

Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's special status exposes India's ..

12 minutes ago
Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with ..

Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani community

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after holiday break

Stock markets rise after holiday break

13 minutes ago
 SC rejects PTI ex-chairman's request for for immed ..

SC rejects PTI ex-chairman's request for for immediate hearing

5 minutes ago
 Eiffel Tower closed as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closed as staff go on strike

5 minutes ago
 Wagner-backed Central African Republic in talks wi ..

Wagner-backed Central African Republic in talks with US firm

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks details of Manzoor Pahsteen’s bail ord ..

IHC seeks details of Manzoor Pahsteen’s bail orders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan