16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed the 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed at the martyrdom site Liaquat Bagh with zeal and fervor.

Quran Khawani was held and Fateha was offered for the departed soul. PPP local leaders paid glowing tribute to BB on her 16th anniversary and recalled the services she rendered for the promotion of democracy.

Talking to media men, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Piracha said that BB is still alive in our hearts and her mission and vision would be followed in real spirit. He said that PPP was the legacy of martyrs as its leadership has devoted their lives to the cause of serving the country and its people.

PPP leader Zamarud Khan said BB was a leader of international stature who laid down her life for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the day when she was assassinated was the darkest in history of the Pakistan. He said that BB has inherited an ideology of sacrifices for the cause of democracy, serving the downtrodden, and supremacy of the constitution.

The other speakers including Sumaira Gul, Babar Jadoon, and Khalid Nawaz Bobi also addressed the occasion. In the end langar was also distributed among the participants and poor. City Traffic Police (CTP) had made special arrangements to maintain traffic flow. Tight security arrangements were put in place to avert any untoward incident.