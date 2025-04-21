16th death anniversary of Iqbal Bano being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The 16th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano is being observed on Monday.

She was born in Rohtak, India, in 1935, Bano was trained in classical music by Ustad Chand Ali Khan.

She rose to fame in the 1950s, lending her voice to popular urdu films such as Gumnaam, Qatil, and Nagin.

Bano was especially celebrated for her soulful renditions of ghazals by poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, earning her the title "Queen of Ghazal."

Her performance of Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge" in defiance of General Zia-ul-Haq's regime remains iconic.

She was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1974.

She passed away in Lahore on April 21, 2009.